The future of combat sports starts here 🥊 👊
The future of combat sports starts here 🥊 👊
Sacramento State is home to Combat U, the first program of its kind at any university in America. Led by fight game legends Andre Ward, Urijah Faber & Brandon Gonzales, Combat U aims to offer young adults coming up in boxing and MMA the opportunity to advance their athletic career, while earning a degree along the way.
Learn more about how Sac State is changing the game over on the ALL THE SMOKE FIGHT YouTube.
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