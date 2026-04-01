Baumgardner vs Shin – Fight Preview & Undercard Breakdown (April 17)

Unified super featherweight champion Alycia Baumgardner returns to action on April 17 in New York, defending her world titles against South Korea’s Bo Mi Re Shin in the headline bout of MVP’s latest all-women’s card.

Baumgardner has firmly established herself as one of the standout stars in women’s boxing, blending sharp counterpunching with genuine knockout power. Since rising to the top of the division, she has continued to take on all challengers while helping push the profile of the sport.

Shin enters as a dangerous and determined challenger. Known for her aggressive style and durability, she will be looking to upset the odds and claim the biggest win of her career on a major stage.

What’s at stake

Baumgardner’s unified super featherweight world titles

Momentum for MVP’s growing women’s boxing platform

A potential breakout moment for Shin

Fight breakdown

Baumgardner is expected to control range and dictate the tempo with her speed and timing, picking shots and breaking Shin down over the rounds. Her ability to counter and punish mistakes could be key.

For Shin, the path to victory lies in pressure. Closing the distance, making the fight physical, and forcing exchanges will give her the best chance of disrupting the champion’s rhythm.

If Baumgardner performs to her usual level, she should retain—but Shin’s toughness and work rate make her a live underdog capable of asking serious questions.

Undercard Highlights

One of the standout fights on the card sees rising contender Shadasia Green take on experienced opponent Lani Daniels in a bout that could easily steal the show.

Green is being tipped as a future world title challenger and continues her steady rise through the division. Daniels, however, brings valuable experience and resilience, making this a genuine test rather than a routine step up.

Expect a competitive fight, with Green looking to prove she belongs at the top level while Daniels aims to upset the momentum.

Undercard notes

The scheduled bout between Tammara Thibeault and Nadja Santos has been cancelled due to visa issues.

The event continues MVP’s push to showcase high-level women’s boxing across the entire card.

Final Thoughts

This event represents another important step forward for women’s boxing on a major platform. With a strong main event and meaningful undercard fights, it offers more than just a title defence—it’s a showcase of depth in the sport.

Baumgardner enters as the clear favourite, but Shin brings the kind of hunger and pressure that can turn a fight into something unpredictable.

Prediction

Alycia Baumgardner via late TKO or clear unanimous decision