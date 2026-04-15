KO | Oscar Duarte vs. Joseph “Jojo” Diaz Jr. | Experience vs Pressure!
Oscar Duarte brings relentless pressure and knockout power into the ring against former world champion Joseph Diaz Jr., who looks to outbox and outsmart him.
Power vs experience—something has to give. 🥊🔥
Oscar Duarte vs. Jojo Diaz Jr. | April 27, 2024 | Save Mart Arena – Fresno, CA
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