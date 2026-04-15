Two Sleeps | Dylan Capetillo | “La Amenaza” makes his pro debut in style!
The Las Vegas native and three-time WBC amateur champion, Dylan Capetillo, officially turned pro under Golden Boy Promotions, marking the start of what many see as a high-ceiling career.
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