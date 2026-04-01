BEN WHITTAKER OPENS UP ON HIS AMERICAN DREAM, CALL-OUTS AND HEADLINING IN ‘SPECIAL CITY’ LIVERPOOL THIS SATURDAY – LIVE ON DAZN

Ben Whittaker is ready to face his toughest test to date when he headlines at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena this Saturday against Argentina’s dangerous Braian Suarez – live on DAZN.

The Team GB Olympics hero was promoted to the main event after hometown hero Callum Smith saw his WBO Interim Light Heavyweight Title clash with David Morrell postponed due to injury.

But Whittaker says Merseyside is a special place for him, having won his first ABA Championship in the city as an amateur which propelled him towards his Tokyo 2020 Games silver medal success.

And now he is plotting a victory this weekend as a pro to steer him towards his dream of fighting next in America – before ultimately challenging the top names in the 175lbs division.

“Training camp has gone well, like everybody says. But I’m in a good place. I’m confident, I feel good. So now it’s just a case of going out there and performing a game plan,” said Whittaker, speaking to Matchroom Boxing’s SJA Award winning presenter, Jamie Ward.

“For me activity is key. I want to look good and win. The more you win, the more you get the bigger fights – and for me, that’s all that matters.

“As a fighter, you always want to steal the show. So being the headliner is something special to me. I’ve fought here in Liverpool plenty of times. It is where I won my first ABA title, so this place genuinely means something to me.

“When my girlfriend and my manager first told me the news, I thought it was an April Fools! But I think when the stars align, everything happens for a reason and it’s down to me now to go and put a show on.”

Whittaker faced-off with Suarez for the first time this evening, with the pair sizing each other up outside the city’s famous Royal Liver Building. But it was Callum Smith’s would-be opponent David Morrell who wanted to face him next, after calling the Midlands man out last week.

“They all call me out for a reason, I suppose. 100 per cent it’s a compliment,” Whittaker said.

“On paper, perhaps I haven’t done too much yet but they are calling me out. So when you have these guys who are World Champions, or who have fought for World Titles, calling me out then it shows I’m doing something right.

“But, for me, when I get there I want to stay there. That’s why I listen to my team and trust the process in taking the fights that I’m supposed to be taking for now, then take over.”

Whittaker (10-0-1, 7 KOs) hopes he will pick up this weekend where he left off last November when he dismantled Benjamin Gavazi inside the first round with a devastating knockout.

“A lot of people have seen me dancing and stuff, but that knockout showed that I can really hit,” said Whittaker.

“I came out, hunted him down and got him out of there. What a night it was. Hopefully I can do the same again on Saturday.”

Whittaker knows that Suarez (21-4, 20 KOs) – who last fought in the UK against Lyndon Arthur in 2023 for the IBO World Championship – will be desperate to cause a major upset. But the Brit is confident, he will leave Liverpool with his undefeated record firmly in tact.

“He’s a good opponent,” Whittaker said.

“He’s had more knockouts than I’ve had fights. On paper, he’s a tough fighter and the Argentine fighters are always game. A lot of people might brush past that it was the IBO, but he has still been in a World Title fight. For me, this is a good step up and a step up that I need. I just believe that I am better than him in every department.”

Should he triumph in style, Whittaker fully expects to have his next fight in the US, which would be the realisation of a career-long dream of his.

“That is the plan, of course,” he said.

“But you can never look too far ahead and you need to get the job done. God willing, everything goes to plan and I go to America. I’m looking forward to it.

“The fans out there want me to fight out there, so I’d like to do that one day and put on a show. I’ve even already got the ring walk planned.”