CHARLIE SHEEHY PENS PROMOTIONAL PACT WITH MATCHROOM

Charlie Sheehy has signed a long-term promotional deal with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom.

Sheehy moved to 12-0 in November with a ninth stoppage win in the paid ranks against D’Angelo Keyes in Fresno, California – a full circle moment for the 27 year old who made his debut in Fresno back in October 2021 on a Matchroom card headlined by Mikey Garcia vs. Sandor Martin.

The Brisbane, CA man turned over that night following a glittering amateur career with multiple tournament wins and Team USA representation, and Sheehy is itching to get back in the ring.

“I am very excited to sign with Matchroom,” said Sheehy. “I made my pro debut with Matchroom five years ago and always felt it was where I belonged. I believe in this platform and my team. Now, it’s time to prove I belong on the world stage.

“I want to thank Eddie Hearn and Peter Kahn for getting this done and my team, Mike Bazzel, Javiel Centeno and Bruno Escalante for continuing to put in the work with me.”

“Charlie is a fantastic addition to the stable,” said Hearn. “With his impressive amateur standing and solid base in the pro game, he’s ready to kick on now to start making moves and getting himself into the rankings and in range to make some real noise at 135lbs.

“We’ll be announcing Charlie’s first fight with us soon, which will be his first ten round bout and will take place on one of our stacked summer slate of shows that we’re rolling out this week.”