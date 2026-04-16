Ben Whittaker Vs Braian Suarez Final Press Conference | Matchroom Boxing
Following an injury to Callum Smith, Ben Whittaker steps up to headline in Liverpool against big punching Argie Braian Suarez. Hear from The Surgeon, his opponent and promoter Eddie Hearn at the final press conference alongside the undercard including Molly ‘Meatball’ McCann, Leo Atang, Joe McGrail and more!
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