FOSTER DEFENDS WORLD SUPER-FEATHERWEIGHT TITLE AGAINST FORD IN HOUSTON ON MAY 30

WBC king puts crown on the line at Fertitta Center as ‘Savage’ looks to become two-time World ruler

O’Shaquie Foster will defend his WBC World Super-Featherweight title against Raymond Ford at the Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas on Saturday May 30, exclusively live worldwide on DAZN.

Houston-based Foster (24-3 12 KOs) makes the first defense of the title in his second reign as the green and gold king at 130lbs, having regained the belt in a rematch with Robson Conceicao in Turning Stone, NY in November 2024 via split decision – having surrendered the strap in the same fashion four months earlier in New Jersey.

‘Ice Water’ clinically outpointed Stephen Fulton Jr in his last outing in December in San Antonio, and returns to a Matchroom card on DAZN after serving up a fight of the year contender in October 2023 in the first defense in his initial reign as the WBC 130lb boss when he went to Mexico and stood toe-to-toe with Eduardo ‘Rocky’ Hernandez, stopping the Mexican in the final round of a rollercoaster battle.

Ford (18-1-1 8 KOs) had a similarly spectacular night when he was coronated as the WBA champion at Super-Featherweight – crashing behind enemy lines and stopping out 126lb boogeyman Otabek Kholmatov in a last-gasp triumph in Turning Stone in March 2024. ‘Savage’ is now arrowing in on becoming a two-weight World ruler and gets his shot at Foster having won three fights at 130lbs since moving up to the weight, and moving to #2 in the WBC rankings.

The pair clashed ringside at the Navarrete-Nunez fight in Phoenix in March to add fuel to the flames of this fiery match-up, and now they will settle the score in Houston – and both men are confident of a big win in Texas.

“I’m happy and excited to fight at home for the first time as a World champion – it’s a dream come true,” said Foster. “We will be 1,000 per cent prepared, and we will dominate from round one.”

“I’m just happy he finally signed the contract,” said Ford. “When it came down to it, I was the biggest fight out there for him and now it’s time to fight and I can’t wait for it. He’s a good name for my resume and I’m taking that belt on May 30 and becoming a two-weight World champion.”

“What a fight this is!” said Matchroom Chairman Eddie Hearn. “O’Shaquie is a fantastic boxer, always in exciting fights, and a worthy World ruler. But we’ve been here before – Ray stopped a Top Rank man to become king of the World in enemy territory, and on May 30, we believe lightning strikes twice and ‘Savage’ gets the strap on a magic night in Texas.”

“O’Shaquie Foster solidified his place among the division’s elite by dismantling Stephen Fulton in December,” said Top Rank President Todd duBoef. “Now, he will defend his crown on his home turf against another former World champion in Raymond Ford. Recently, there’s been a lot of animosity brewing between the two, and we expect Foster to silence the chatter with a dominant performance from him on May 30.”

Announcements on the ticket on sale dates and undercard fights will be made in due course.