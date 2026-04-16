Alycia Baumgardner gives wholesome gift to Bo Mi Re Shin ❤️

Ben Whittaker v Braian Suarez Ben Whittaker will be heading across the pond if he beats Braian Suarez on Saturday night. The Callum Smith v David Morrell was cancelled. “Ben Whittaker fights Suarez, who’s a big power puncher," said Hearn during a recent appearance on the Ariel Helwani Show. "This is a big moment for Ben, a big run, because if he’s successful on Saturday, he’ll […]

On This Day: Hagler vs Hearns – The War That Lasted Eight Minutes but Lives Forever (1985) Originally published at: On This Day: Hagler vs Hearns – The War That Lasted Eight Minutes but Lives Forever (1985) – Boxing News On April 15, 1985, Marvin Hagler and Thomas Hearns delivered three of the most explosive rounds in boxing history, a brutal shootout remembered simply as “The War.” 10 posts - 8 participants Read full topic […]

Greatest Round of Boxing There are numerous examples of action packed all out wars Hagler/Hearns Benn/Barkley But what about mind blowing defensive displays, immaculate counter punching, one sided masterclasses etc? 9 posts - 6 participants Read full topic […]

Everything Knows Tyson Fury vs Arslanbek Makhmudov Boxing Match Former heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury returns to the ring for the first time since December 2024 on Saturday night, facing the heavy-hitting Arslanbek Makhmudov. The bout at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium marks Fury’s latest comeback to the sport after he briefly announced his retirement following back-to-back defeats to Oleksandr Usyk. Below, we’ve rounde […]

Osleys Iglesias v Pavel Silyagin April 9th 4 posts - 2 participants Read full topic […]

Willibaldo garcia v andrew moloney & masamichi yabuki v rene calixto jun 6th 1 post - 1 participant Read full topic […]

Callum Smith injured Callum Smith has pulled out of the David Morrell fight which was due to take place in his hometown Liverpool on 18rh April. I was looking forward to this fight. Callum has a rib injury during training camp. This is a big blow for him as he has not fought since he had that epic victory over Joshua Buatsi. Ben Whittaker will be headlining the event now. talksp […]

Errol Spence v Tim Tszyu - June 2026 The clash between Spence and Tszyu had reportedly been lined up to take place in June. Tim did suffer a cut in his bout against Nurja, which could potentially delay proceedings. I am concerned that Spence has not fought for years now and having no warm up. This may show that he has not much left and cashing in. Tszyu secured a one-sided unanimous decision wi […]

Keyshawn Davis v Nahir Alrbright II May 16th 3 posts - 2 participants Read full topic […]

O’shaquie Foster v Raymond Ford May 30th 3 posts - 2 participants Read full topic […]

Who wins now? AJ v Wilder Who would win now at this stage of their career? AJ who is fresher and better boxer but lacks confidence and psychological vulnerable. Wilder who has punching power and his reputation back but still no technique or timing? 8 posts - 6 participants Read full topic […]

Devin Haney vs Rolly Romero collapses Negotiations for a WBO and WBA welterweight unification clash between Devin Haney and Rolly Romero have reportedly collapsed. Organisers had planned for the fight to headline a PBC event on May 30, live on Amazon Prime PPV. Haney has turned down the fight. The reason for Haney pulling the plug is that he wasn’t offered a guaranteed purse. PBC instead propose […]

Rene Santiago to defend his WBA and WBO junior flyweight belts in Japan Rene’s not talked about much. Even here in Puerto Rico he’s not as well known as Xander Zayas or even Oscar Collazo. But he’s got 2 of the 4 belts in the division, and tonight he defends them against Masataka Taniguchi in Japan. Gotta hand it to him. This is his 3rd straight fight in Japan. I admire any fighter who’s willing to go halfway around the world to […]

Brad Paul world title shot? Brad Paul pulled off an upset Saturday night coming from behind to stop the undefeated Shakiel Thompson. Brad was having major trouble with the tall, slick southpaw and needed a knockout to win. “I knew it was really, really, really close on the scorecards,” he said. "My corner had told me ‘forget about boxing, do what you do best, now it’s time to have […]