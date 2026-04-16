LIVERPOOL FIGHT WEEK: PRESS CONFERENCE QUOTES IN FULL AS WHITTAKER GETS READY FOR TOUGH SUAREZ TEST – LIVE ON DAZN

Ben Whittaker says he is ready to “dust” dangerous Braian Suarez this Saturday and move forward to what will be a huge rest of the year for him.

The Light-Heavyweight sensation headlines at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena in what is his toughest test to date against his Argentine rival – available to watch live worldwide on DAZN.

The undercard sees Molly McCann fight for the first time as a professional boxer in her home city, when she collides with Ashleigh Johnson. Fellow Liverpudlian Joe McGrail meets Aaron Hayden for the Central Area & WBA Continental Gold Super Bantamweight Titles and Heavyweight wonderkid Leo Atang faces Kazakhstan’s Viktar Chvarkou.

The fighters were on hand at today’s Press Conference, alongside Matchroom Sport Chairman, Eddie Hearn – here is everything they had to say:

Eddie Hearn:

“Welcome to the BOXPARK in Liverpool ahead of a big show this Saturday night, of course headlined now by what we believe is one of the biggest starts in world boxing; Ben Whittaker. He’s in a very tough fight against Braian Suarez. That press conference is still to come, and of course Molly McCann. As we know, recently lost the fight of Callum Smith and David Morrell. Always faced with a tricky situation. But what we have is a great fight city, a great fight card, we don’t let people down. And more importantly, we’ve got a whole host of undefeated fighters up here, a great TV card as well. Well done to all of you guys because we’re still expecting a big crowd in Liverpool on Saturday night. We’re all excited.”

Ben Whittaker

First of all, I want to thank the Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ. Thank you to Matchroom for keeping the show on. It’s going to be a great show. What he [Suarez] said is cute, man. They an all talk. They can all say they are going to do this and that. On Saturday, we’ll see. This is a fight I like and it is a fight that I need. When fighters come to fight like this, the best ben Whittaker turns out. It’s all about activity, it’s all about getting in the rng and presenting myself the way that Andy [Lee] sees in the gym. I’m a professional at heart, so I’ve been in the gym and working on my craft. If anything, it’s made me more scarier and given me time to work, ironing out those little things that we needed to iron out which you will see on Saturday. All he [Suarez] can do is walk forward, with those slow-ass, platypus feet, and that big ass head. So I’ll go out there, look good, listen to my team and however long it lasts, it lasts. A lot of people are calling me out. At the end of the day, I can’t look past Braian first. He’s fought for the IBO World Title. On paper, he’s the best opponent I’ve fought right now. When I dust him, we’ll [what’s next].”

Braian Suarez:

“Firstly, thank you for the welcome. I’m very very happy to be here in Liverpool and England – it’s my first time. Everyone has treated us really well. It has been an excellent welcome and thanks to everyone at Matchroom. You know who I am, I think my record speaks for itself. There’s no need to speculate, I’m an attacking fighter. Aa you say, I’m here to rough up Ben. You’re going to see how that goes down on Saturday. My comments about you making a mistake by bringing me over to fight Ben – you’ll see I’m true to my world on Saturday.”

Andy Lee – Ben Whittaker’s Trainer:

“This is a real test and a serious challenge, but if Ben is going to do what I think he’ll do in the sport – these are the challenges he needs. Commiserations to Callum [Smith]. We wish him well in his recovery. Ben has stepped in and taken the opportunity to main event here in Liverpool. I think it’s an opportunity for everyone in Liverpool and the surrounding area to come and see one of the future stars of boxing. You can say you were there when he fought Suarez and knocked Suarez out. What I’ve seen from Ben in this camp, he’s just gone to a whole new level. His ceiling, I don’t know where it is? He keeps getting better and better and better. It’s scary, and very exciting. You’re all in for a good show on Saturday night.”

Molly McCann:

“I’ve won a World Title in MMA in that arena. I’ve been put a’kip in the UFC in that arena, I’ve been round the world and back again, and I’ve never had the feelings of fighting in that M&S Bank Arena. Making the walk in there round the back into the changing rooms, I’ve never felt nothing quite like it. Like you say, I really thank you for keeping the fight on. I really appreciate that and I know that the Scousers will be coming. They’ll be loud. We’ve obviously had a big collaboration with Everton football club doing the fight kit, a big night with Jamie Webster. Not many people would sign someone who’s never really boxed before, and give them these opportunities that you’ve given me. Like I promised, I’ll be used in any which way to help promote and always give my best. I am absolutely buzzing. I’ve actually watched you [Ashleigh Johnson] box before, before I even knew this was going to happen. I was made up when I was given your name. I know you’re made of hard stuff and I know where you’re from and what you’re about. I know you’re coming here to win, you’re not going to come in here just for the occasion. I hope you’ve had the best camp of your life and I cannot wait to go toe-to-toe with you on Saturday.”

Ashleigh Johnson:

“Firstly, thank you for having me on the show. I’m ready, I’m so excited for it. I’m looking forward to sharing the ring with Molly. We’re both two girls who love to go in and have a fight. Both two girls who want to go in and win and get the job done. I think you’ve got an exciting job on your hands. I have had the tough fights but that’s what you want going in to boxing. You don’t want to take the easy fights. You want the hard fights and I think that’s what makes you in the sport as well. I’ve had some tough fights coming through my career. I’ve had a really good fight camp as well. Like you said, it’s been a nice time for it.”

Joe McGrail:

“I can’t wait. It’s my first step up. First titles in my home city. It’s going to be a special night for me, Ed. We’ll go at it, yeah. I’ll be looking to box his ears off. I’m not looking to take shots and that but I’m going to be looking to be exciting.”

Aaron Hayden:

“Yeah, firstly, thank you to Matchroom and yourself Eddie for giving me the opportunity of this. I think it’s going to be a very good fight. Two good lads, two very different styles going to war. I think it will be brilliant, yeah.It’s a well-matched fight. It’s going to be pretty in there ain’t it.”

Leo Atang:

“Nah I’m not nervous, I just don’t want to mess up. Probably definitely my best one yet, obviously with that injury I had earlier last year, I wasn’t really able to spar or train properly. Not even hit pads properly. Now that my hand is fully back better I feel like I’ve had my first proper full camp without an injury. I’ve got the sparring in, I’m hoping the timing and everything is going to be on point Saturday. I’m very grateful for everyone who comes out and spends their money to watch and support me. Eventually, down the line hopefully we’ll get a show down in York and have a load of people down there – it’ll be good. You say about the pressure and stuff like, I definitely feel it but I’m almost – I know it’s a cliche saying pressure is a privilege and all that – but you almost have to take it and enjoy it because they don’t just put it on you for no reason. I’m almost trying to not believe in it, but at the same time believe in myself, if that makes sense?”

Tom Rafferty:

“Firstly, I want to say a massive thank you to you for keeping the show on and keeping us going. I really appreciate it. I’ve had 16 fights now, that’s 16 good camps. I’ve not had the big promotional backing but I’m ready to show that I’m ready for these big fights. As I say on the small hall shows, been struggling to get the opportunities, but each camp you learn good self discipline and you’re learning all the time. It’s good experience in the bag but now I’m ready to push on to bigger and better things. I’m ready to show you, Matchroom and everyone else – I want to put on some brilliant fights in Britain because the fans absolutely love it. I love this sport and I want to really test myself to see what I’m made of.”

Sam Norris:

“I’m buzzing for it. I’m very very grateful that the show has still been kept on as well. I’m ready and I belong here, that’s what I believe. The city is thriving, especially in sport. Hopefully we all do well don’t we and it keeps coming back.”

Jack Power:

“Yeah I’m excited. I’m buzzing to be on this show. Great lads to the side of me. I’m looking to put on a big show and perform, showing what I’m about on Saturday. I’m excited. I just listen to my team and go and do what we’ve been working on. Just enjoy it, and there’s no pressure at all.”

Ste Clarke:

“I’m grateful to get on all these big shows, and grateful for the support that I get from all of my fans. I’m looking forward to Saturday night and putting on a big performance for everyone. I just want to stay active, gain all of that experience, and that’s what I’m doing in the sport right now. Jumping on all of these shows has helped me massively improve as a professional. I’m looking forward to the future. Jimmy [Sains] called me out after not his last fight, but the one before. I think that’s a great fight. We’ve got a little bit of history in the amateurs haven’t we. One step at a time but no, when those fights come I don’t think they’re too far off. I think they’re going to be great fights for the division.”