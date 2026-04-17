Ben Whittaker Vs Braian Suarez Weigh In | Matchroom Boxing
It’s time to hit the scales in Liverpool as Ben Whittaker goes head to head with Braian Suarez for the final time before the opening bell. Watch the full weigh-in with Molly McCann, Leo Atang, Joe McGrail and the rest of the show.
#WhittakerSuarez #Boxing #MatchroomBoxing
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