RICARDO SANDOVAL VS GALAL YAFAI SET FOR JUNE 6 AT SHEFFIELD’S UTILITA ARENA – LIVE ON THE GLOBAL HOME OF BOXING, DAZN

Galal Yafai’s blockbuster, Unified WBC & WBA World Flyweight Title challenge against Ricardo Sandoval is the co-Main Event for Matchroom Boxing’s bumper Fight Night in Sheffield on Saturday, June 6 – live on DAZN.

Local favourite Dalton Smith headlines in the Main Event, defending his WBC World Super Lightweight Championship for the first time against mandatory opponent Alberto Puello at the Utilita Arena.

Smith’s sensational stoppage victory over Subriel Matias in January saw him become one of Britain’s five reigning male World Champions in the sport.

And now Team GB’s Tokyo 2020 Olympics Gold Medal hero Yafai can etch his name into British boxing folklore by emulating Smith’s recent World Title heroics, should he dethrone the reigning 112lbs king Sandoval in the Steel City.

‘El Nino’ Sandoval (27-2, 18 KOs) captured the titles on a split decision in July 2025 in Japan when he overcame a fifth-round knockdown to defeat Kenshiro Teraji in Yokohama.

Yafai, meanwhile, returns to the ring for the first time since his controversial no-contest bout with Francisco Rodriguez Jr in Birmingham – and will be determined to firmly leave that memory in the past by defeating Sandoval in Sheffield.

Another major clash on the card is domestic rivals Josh Padley (18-1, 6 KOs) and Aqib Fiaz (14-1, 2 KOs) collide for the EBU Super Featherweight Title.

Elsewhere, undefeated Ibraheem Sulaimaan (10-0, 5 KOs) challenges Ibrahim Nadim (16-1, 2 KOs) for the English Super Featherweight Championship – as fellow Birmingham native Aaron Bowen (7-1, 5 KOs) travels to Yorkshire for a Middleweight tear-up with Staffordshire’s Troy Coleman (15-4-1, 7 KOs).

Rising youngsters Adam Maca (5-0, 5 KOs) and Connor Mitchell (2-0, 1 KO) continue their professional journeys too with Dalton Smith’s Steel City Gym stablemates, Middleweight Chris Mulunda (2-0) and Featherweight Ed Hardy (6-0, 2 KOs), in action too.

“What an unbelievable card this is in Sheffield, live on the Global Home of Boxing, DAZN – and a real chance for the golden boy Galal Yafai to cement his legacy by winning the World Title” said Matchroom Sport Chairman, Eddie Hearn.

“Sandoval has built himself a reputation over the years as an underdog, fighting on the road. And Galal knows he will need to be at his very best to dethrone the Champion. But he is an elite, top operator and I truly believe that this is his time to rule the world, delivering on home soil.

“With Dalton Smith headlining, this will be a truly special night for British boxing fans – and this incredible card lights up what is already an unrivalled schedule for Matchroom Boxing.”