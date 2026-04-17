JESSE RODRIGUEZ CHALLENGES ANTONIO VARGAS FOR WBC BANTAMWEIGHT WORLD TITLE IN GLENDALE ON JUNE 13

Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez will challenge Antonio Vargas for the WBC World Bantamweight title at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Saturday June 13, exclusively live worldwide on DAZN.

Rodriguez (23-0 16 KOs) is gunning to become a three-weight World champion in Arizona and does so in a venue that holds happy memories for the Texas star, with Bam unifying the Flyweight division with a stunning stoppage win over Sunny Edwards in December 2023. The 26 year old had already enjoyed huge success in the state, with his first World title win coming at the Footprint Center in Phoenix in February 2022 when he defeated Carlos Cuadras to become Super-Flyweight king and returned to the same venue in June 2024 to stop Juan Francisco Estrada to become the WBC and The Ring champion at Super-Flyweight.

That win over Estrada was the first of a run of four big wins inside the distance for Bam, destroying Pedro Guevara in Philadelphia to retain the WBC and The Ring titles in November 2024, then stopping Phumelele Cafu in Frisco, Texas in July to add the South African’s WBO title to his collection, before claiming another strap at 115lbs in Saudi Arabia in November with another spectacular win over WBA champion Fernando Martinez.

Vargas (19-1-1 11 KOs) is the man standing in the way of Bam’s quest for more history in the desert, and the 29 year old can catapult himself into the elite if he can become the first man to beat Bam.

The Florida-based Texan has been elevated to full WBA champion for the second time, having previously landed the interim title in December 2024 against Winston Guererra in Florida and being elevated before defending the strap in Japan against Daigo Higa in July, with their back-and-forth humdinger ending in a draw. Vargas became champion in recess after a fight with former champion Seiya Tsutsumi was postponed for a third time, but the Japanese has now been placed into the same position after being unable to face Vargas at the fourth attempt, and Vargas now elevated once again.

“New weight class, same goals – dominate and pick up all the belts,” said Rodriguez. “On June 13, I look forward to becoming a three-division World Champion.”

“Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez is one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world, and that’s exactly why I took this fight,” said Vargas. “These are the moments champions live for. I respect his skill, his IQ, everything he brings to the ring. I look forward to defending my WBA World title and I’m ready to prove that I’m one of the best fighters in my weight class.

“I’ve worked my entire life to become a World champion, and I’m going to defend it with everything I have. I’m focused, I’m prepared, and everyone is going to see the best version of myself. But most of all I fight to glorify Jesus Christ”

“This is another fantastic fight for the best schedule in the sport,” said promoter Eddie Hearn. “We were delighted to announce earlier the extension to our long-term deal with Jesse, and yet again, he has chosen to reach out for greatness and become a three-weight World champion, which would be an incredible achievement at just 26 years of age.

“Antonio is a very talented fighter and has been waiting for a big fight to prove it – and there are few bigger challenges in the sport than taking on Bam. Every time we do a show in and around Phoenix there’s always fireworks, and fans can expect nothing less on June 13.”

Announcements on the undercard and ticket on sale dates will be made in due course.