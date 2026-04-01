Ben Whittaker vs Braian Suarez Preview: Liverpool Card Packed with Talent

Ben Whittaker steps into the main event spotlight this weekend as he faces Argentina’s Braian Suarez at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool. Originally set as part of a bigger bill, the Olympic silver medallist now headlines the show following late changes—and will be looking to make the most of his opportunity live on DAZN.

Main Event: Whittaker Headlines in Style

Whittaker has quickly become one of the most talked-about young fighters in British boxing. Blending flashy showmanship with genuine skill, he continues to build momentum as he climbs the light heavyweight ranks.

Standing across from him is Braian Suarez, an experienced Argentine with a solid record and knockout power. Suarez represents a step up in opposition and will aim to test whether Whittaker’s style can hold up under sustained pressure.

The bout is scheduled for ten rounds and serves as another key development fight for Whittaker, who is being carefully guided towards world level contention.

Styles Make Fights

Whittaker brings speed, reflexes, and flair, often fighting with his hands low and relying on sharp reactions and accuracy. His confidence and showboating have made him a fan attraction—but also invite opponents to test him.

Suarez, on the other hand, is more direct and durable. Expect him to press forward, look to close the distance, and force Whittaker into exchanges. If he can drag the fight into deeper waters, it could become a far more competitive contest than many expect.

Undercard: Strong Liverpool Representation

This isn’t just about the main event—Matchroom have stacked the undercard with emerging talent and local interest:

Molly McCann vs Ashleigh Johnson – Former UFC star McCann continues her transition into boxing in front of her home crowd.

– Former UFC star McCann continues her transition into boxing in front of her home crowd. Peter McGrail vs Ckari Cani Mansilla – Highly rated prospect McGrail looks to impress in a competitive featherweight clash.

– Highly rated prospect McGrail looks to impress in a competitive featherweight clash. Joe McGrail vs Aaron Hayden – Another McGrail in action as the Liverpool boxing family continues to shine.

– Another McGrail in action as the Liverpool boxing family continues to shine. Leo Atang vs Viktar Chvarkou – Heavyweight prospect Atang gets another chance to showcase his power.

– Heavyweight prospect Atang gets another chance to showcase his power. Additional bouts include fighters such as Tom Rafferty and others building their records on the card.

The card also carries strong local interest, with multiple Liverpool fighters featured, ensuring a lively atmosphere inside the arena.

Fight Details

Date: Saturday, April 18

Saturday, April 18 Venue: M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool Broadcast: DAZN

DAZN Main event ringwalk: Approx. 9:20pm (UK)

Coverage begins earlier in the evening, with the undercard kicking off a full night of action.

Final Thoughts

This is a big moment for Ben Whittaker. Headlining a major UK card gives him the platform to prove he’s more than just hype—that he’s a genuine contender in the making.

For Braian Suarez, this is a chance to spoil the party and announce himself on the world stage. If he can take Whittaker out of his comfort zone, this could turn into a very interesting fight.

With a strong undercard and a lively Liverpool crowd expected, this card has all the ingredients for an entertaining night of boxing.