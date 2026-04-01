Collins vs Lorente II Results: Lorente Wins Thriller to Take Revenge in Glasgow

Spain’s Cristobal Lorente travelled into hostile territory and came away with the biggest win of his career, edging Nathaniel Collins by split decision in a dramatic rematch at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow.

After twelve fiercely contested rounds, the judges returned scores of 115-112 twice in favour of Lorente, with the third card reading 116-111 for Collins. The result settles the rivalry after their first bout ended in a draw, and this time it was Lorente who got the nod.

Main Event Recap

Just like the first fight, there was very little to separate the two featherweights.

Collins started brightly, using his movement and sharp combinations to keep Lorente at bay in the early rounds. The Scot looked composed and in control, picking his shots well and building a lead on the cards.

However, Lorente gradually worked his way back into the fight. Applying constant pressure and refusing to take a backward step, the Spaniard began to close the distance and turn the contest into a much tougher, more physical battle.

The key moment came midway through the fight when Collins scored a knockdown, but instead of folding, Lorente responded brilliantly. From that point on, he upped the tempo, landing the heavier shots and forcing Collins onto the back foot more consistently.

Heading into the final rounds, the fight was on a knife-edge. Both men had their moments, but Lorente’s relentless pressure and strong finish appeared to sway two of the judges, handing Collins the first defeat of his professional career.

Undercard Results

The Glasgow undercard delivered a mix of explosive finishes and solid performances, with several fighters picking up titles and making statements.

What’s Next?

With this victory, Lorente takes a major step forward in the featherweight division and firmly puts himself in line for a world title opportunity.

For Collins, it’s a tough setback on home soil, but given how close both fights have been, he remains a serious contender and a third fight down the line wouldn’t surprise anyone.

For now though, the night belongs to Lorente — who proved he could not only match Collins, but beat him when it mattered most.