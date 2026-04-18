Full Fight | Jaime Munguia vs. John Ryder | Super middleweight division—take notice. 🥊
Jaime Munguia steps in against battle-tested John Ryder in a clash of pressure vs. grit.
Munguia looks to make a statement at super middleweight, while Ryder aims to prove he’s still a serious threat. 🥊
Jaime Munguia vs. John Ryder | January 27, 2024 | Footprint – Phoenix, Arizona
#goldenboypromotions #goldenboy #goldenboyfightnight #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2026 #boxinghighlights #goldenboy #dazn #sports #free #jaimemunguia #fullfight
Shop Golden Boy
https://bit.ly/3qFl98W
Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:
https://bit.ly/3s4shMw
Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:
https://bit.ly/45aPCL6
Like Golden Boy on Facebook:
https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl
Leave a comment
Be the first to leave a comment below — it will appear here and on our forum.