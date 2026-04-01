Baumgardner Dominates, Daniels Shocks Green on MVP Card in New York

Friday, April 17, 2026 – The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York played host to a stacked Most Valuable Promotions card, headlined by unified champion Alycia Baumgardner. The night delivered a mix of dominant performances, competitive bouts, and a major upset in the co-main event.

Main Event: Baumgardner Cruises Past Shin

Alycia Baumgardner improved her record to 18-1 (18-1-0) with a commanding unanimous decision victory over Bo Mi Re Shin, who drops to 19-4-3.

Across ten rounds, Baumgardner controlled the action with sharp combinations, superior movement, and ring generalship. Shin showed toughness and resilience but struggled to match the champion’s output and precision. The win sees Baumgardner successfully defend her IBF and WBO super featherweight world titles in convincing fashion.

Co-Main Event: Daniels Stuns Green

In one of the biggest surprises of the night, Lani Daniels shocked the crowd by stopping Shadasia Green via TKO, improving to 12-4-2 while Green falls to 16-2.

The fight saw Daniels turn the tables in dramatic fashion, overwhelming Green and forcing the stoppage in a bout that was scheduled for championship distance. The upset victory sees Daniels claim the IBF and WBO super middleweight world titles in a career-defining performance.

Other Key Fights

Elon Dejesus moved to 12-1-2 with a dominant unanimous decision win over Connor Adaway (10-3-1), controlling the bout over eight rounds with clear scorecards.

Krystal Rosado remained composed to hand Fernanda Reyes Delgado her first loss, winning by unanimous decision and improving to 9-1.

In a closely contested bout, Natalie Dove edged Maria Micheo Santizo via split decision, moving to 8-0-1 after eight competitive rounds.

Non-Title Undercard

Alex Vargas continued his unbeaten run, improving to 15-0 with a unanimous decision victory over Rani Jalomo (7-1-1) in an eight-round super lightweight contest.

Raquel Miller overcame a second-round knockdown to defeat Adriana Dos Santos Araujo by unanimous decision, maintaining her unbeaten record at 14-0.

Rising prospect Jahmal Harvey impressed with a TKO victory over Daniel Lugo, stopping his opponent in round five to move to 3-0.

Heavyweight action saw Luis Gjolena deliver a quick finish, stopping Robert Salinas via TKO in round two, advancing his record to 8-0-1.

Conclusion

The MVP card delivered exactly what was promised—high-level performances, breakout moments, and a major upset that shook the division. Baumgardner continues to solidify her status as one of the top names in women’s boxing, while Daniels’ stunning win over Green adds a fresh storyline to the super middleweight scene. With strong performances across the board, the event showcased both established champions and rising contenders in style.