Ben Whittaker Blasts Out Suarez in One Round on Liverpool Card

Saturday, April 18 – Liverpool, UK — Ben Whittaker delivered another explosive performance to headline Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom show at the Echo Arena, scoring a devastating first-round knockout over Argentina’s Braian Nahuel Suarez. The card, broadcast live on DAZN, also saw standout wins for Joe McGrail, Molly McCann, and rising heavyweight Leo Atang.

Main Event: Whittaker Makes Statement with First-Round KO

Ben Whittaker (11-0-1) needed less than a round to dispatch Braian Nahuel Suarez (21-5-0), underlining his growing reputation as one of Britain’s most exciting prospects.

The Olympic silver medallist controlled the early exchanges with his trademark flair before landing a perfectly timed right hand that sent Suarez crashing to the canvas. The Argentine beat the count initially but was unable to continue after the referee’s assessment, officially counted out at 2:24 of round one.

The emphatic KO keeps Whittaker’s momentum rolling as he edges closer to higher-level opposition in the light heavyweight division.

Co-Main Event: McGrail Breaks Down Hayden for Title Win

Joe McGrail (13-0-0) captured the BBBofC Central Area Super Bantamweight Title with a fifth-round knockout of Aaron Hayden (10-1-0).

In a competitive contest early on, McGrail gradually imposed himself before a brutal body shot in round five dropped Hayden, who was already battling a cut over his right eye. Unable to beat the count, Hayden was waved off at 2:22, handing McGrail a statement win and his first professional title.

Non-Title Undercard

Stephen Clarke (10-0-0) overcame a fourth-round knockdown to secure a points victory over Luis Enrique Montelongo Morales (18-17-0). Clarke boxed well across eight rounds to take a 78-73 decision despite hitting the canvas mid-fight.

Molly McCann (4-0-0) continued her unbeaten start in boxing with a solid points win over Ashleigh Johnson (3-4-0). McCann controlled the bout over eight rounds, earning a 78-74 verdict on the scorecards.

Heavyweight prospect Leo Atang (6-0-0) extended his perfect record with a six-round points win over Viktar Chvarkou (6-33-0). Despite being deducted a point in round four for use of the head, Atang dominated to win 59-54.

Jack Power (8-0-0) secured a stoppage victory over Novak Radulovic (21-16-1), with the referee halting the contest in round six after sustained pressure.

Tom Rafferty (17-0-0) forced Pablo Sosa (12-11-3) to retire after round three following a knockdown from a body shot late in the round.

Opening the card, Sam Norris (3-0-0) cruised to a shutout four-round points win over Jahfieus Faure (4-25-3), taking the bout 40-36 on the referee’s scorecard.

Closing Thoughts

It was a night of statement performances in Liverpool, headlined by Whittaker’s eye-catching knockout. With McGrail capturing his first title and several prospects continuing their unbeaten runs, the card showcased the depth of emerging British talent under the Matchroom banner.

Whittaker, in particular, looks ready for a step up—and if performances like this continue, bigger fights may come sooner rather than later.