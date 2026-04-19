JESSE ‘BAM’ RODRIGUEZ PENS LONG TERM EXTENSION WITH EDDIE HEARN AND MATCHROOM

Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez has signed a long-term extension to his promotional contract with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom.

Rodriguez (23-0 16 KOs) penned his first deal with Matchroom in January 2022 and has had nine straight World title fights since, becoming a World champion just one month later with victory over Carlos Cuadras in Phoenix. Bam has gone on to become a two-weight World champion and a must-see marquee name in the game, unifying at both Flyweight and Super-Flyweight, beating future hall of famers Srisaket Sor Rungvisai and Juan Francisco Estrada, and taking the undefeated records and belts of Sunny Edwards, Phumelele Cafu and Fernando Martinez.

The 26 year old is on the hunt to make more history and the announcement of his next outing is imminent, and both fighter and promoter are thrilled to be working together on that night and many more to come.

“Matchroom has been my home for the last four years and I can’t wait to keep making history with them by my side,” said Rodriguez. “We have many more world titles to win and new divisions to take over.”

“I’m delighted to extend our deal with Bam,” said Hearn. “Jesse is immovable in the top five of the pound-for-pound fighters in the world right now, and he could well be number one when it comes to delivering must-watch fights at the very elite level.

“Jesse’s next fight will be announced shortly, and yet again this young man looks to reach out for greatness and take on the biggest challenges that he possibly can – and we’re both proud and honored to be promoting Bam for many more years to come.”