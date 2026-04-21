PROMO BTS 🎬 The Making of Dalton Smith ‘The Belt Collector’ | Matchroom Boxing

ByMatchroom Boxing



A behind the scenes look at the making of our new Dalton Smith ‘Belt Collector’ promo ahead of his World Championship homecoming in Sheffield on June 6 against mandatory challenger Alberto Puello

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#matchroomboxing #SmithPuello #BTS

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