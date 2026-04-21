PROMO BTS 🎬 The Making of Dalton Smith ‘The Belt Collector’ | Matchroom Boxing

Moloney vs Donovan Headlines Tasman Fighters Card in Brisbane Originally published at: Moloney vs Donovan Headlines Tasman Fighters Card in Brisbane – Boxing News Australian boxing returns to the spotlight on April 23rd as Jason Moloney faces Andre Donovan in a high-stakes bantamweight clash at the Fortitude Music Hall in Brisbane, Queensland. Promoted by Tasman Fighters in association with Goldstar, the card features […]

Jesse rodriguez v antonio vargas jun 13th 5 posts - 2 participants Read full topic […]

Nathaniel Collins v Cristobal Lorente Nathaniel Collins says he is fighting for his family’s future in Friday’s WBC world eliminator with Cristobal Lorente in Glasgow. The pair contested a draw at the Braehead Arena in October, with the featherweight rematch taking place a few miles away at the Hydro Arena. The winner will become the official mandatory challenger for the WBC title. “It’s an oppo […]

Rip el maestro miguel canto rest in power champion 1 post - 1 participant Read full topic […]

“terrible” terry washington (tic’s prospect watch) keep an eye on this kid, terry washington is one of those prospects moving fast and hitting even harder. 21-year-old southpaw light flyweight, sitting at 7-0 with 6 kos, and already starting to rack up belts and main-event slots early in his career. he’s got that aggressive, seek-and-destroy style with legit pop for the weight class, not just flashy but fini […]

Collins vs Lorente II Preview: Glasgow Rematch Set to Deliver Fireworks Originally published at: Collins vs Lorente II Preview: Glasgow Rematch Set to Deliver Fireworks – Boxing News Friday Night Lights in Glasgow All eyes turn to Glasgow this Friday as Nathaniel Collins and Cristobal Lorente collide once again in a high-stakes featherweight rematch. Their first meeting ended in a controversial draw, leaving plenty of unanswered […]

Ben Whittaker v Braian Suarez Ben Whittaker will be heading across the pond if he beats Braian Suarez on Saturday night. The Callum Smith v David Morrell was cancelled. “Ben Whittaker fights Suarez, who’s a big power puncher," said Hearn during a recent appearance on the Ariel Helwani Show. "This is a big moment for Ben, a big run, because if he’s successful on Saturday, he’ll […]

On This Day: Hagler vs Hearns – The War That Lasted Eight Minutes but Lives Forever (1985) Originally published at: On This Day: Hagler vs Hearns – The War That Lasted Eight Minutes but Lives Forever (1985) – Boxing News On April 15, 1985, Marvin Hagler and Thomas Hearns delivered three of the most explosive rounds in boxing history, a brutal shootout remembered simply as “The War.” 15 posts - 8 participants Read full topic […]

Greatest Round of Boxing There are numerous examples of action packed all out wars Hagler/Hearns Benn/Barkley But what about mind blowing defensive displays, immaculate counter punching, one sided masterclasses etc? 12 posts - 7 participants Read full topic […]

Everything Knows Tyson Fury vs Arslanbek Makhmudov Boxing Match Former heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury returns to the ring for the first time since December 2024 on Saturday night, facing the heavy-hitting Arslanbek Makhmudov. The bout at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium marks Fury’s latest comeback to the sport after he briefly announced his retirement following back-to-back defeats to Oleksandr Usyk. Below, we’ve rounde […]

Brandon mejía mosqueda (tic’s prospect watch) at just 21 years old, brandon mejía mosqueda is establishing himself as one of mexico’s most promising prospects. the unbeaten featherweight holds a perfect 13-0 record with 10 knockouts, combining explosive power with sharp, aggressive pressure. mosqueda’s breakout moment came on the global stage when he captured the wbc grand prix featherweight title, outd […]

Osleys Iglesias v Pavel Silyagin April 9th 4 posts - 2 participants Read full topic […]

Willibaldo garcia v andrew moloney & masamichi yabuki v rene calixto jun 6th 1 post - 1 participant Read full topic […]

Callum Smith injured Callum Smith has pulled out of the David Morrell fight which was due to take place in his hometown Liverpool on 18rh April. I was looking forward to this fight. Callum has a rib injury during training camp. This is a big blow for him as he has not fought since he had that epic victory over Joshua Buatsi. Ben Whittaker will be headlining the event now. talksp […]