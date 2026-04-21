Zurdo Ramirez: Benavidez’s Weaknesses, Their Sparring War & Mexico vs Mexico on May 2





Hall of Famers Andre Ward and Roy Jones Jr. welcome Mexico’s first-ever cruiserweight world champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez ahead of his Cinco de Mayo showdown with David Benavidez at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 2 (live on PBC Prime Video PPV). Zurdo opens up about the pay-per-view-level sparring sessions he shared with Benavidez, admits Benavidez has “weaknesses” he’s been studying in the gym, and breaks down how he plans to fight a volume puncher without matching him punch-for-punch. This is a Mexico vs Mexico fight for Cinco de Mayo — the holiday Floyd Mayweather and Canelo Alvarez held hostage for a decade.

Roy Jones Jr. delivers an untold story about why he refused to spar the #1 ranked Reggie Johnson in 1991 — the “I’m not teaching you anything” rule that shaped his entire career — and Andre Ward pulls back the curtain on his Super Six standoff with Andre Dirrell and why he had to “love him from a distance.” Plus: Andre’s honest assessment of Benavidez’s move up to cruiserweight, the riddle Zurdo has to solve that nobody else has, and why Benavidez gets the 60/40 edge heading into fight week.

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0:00 – Intro

0:26 – Welcoming Zurdo Ramirez — Mexico’s First Cruiserweight Champion

1:06 – Zurdo on Fighting for Cinco de Mayo (After Mayweather & Canelo)

1:49 – How the Benavidez Fight Got Made

2:11 – The PPV Sparring Sessions with Benavidez

3:33 – Benavidez’s Strengths: Pressure, Volume & Power

3:59 – Zurdo Admits Benavidez Has Weaknesses (But Won’t Say What)

5:27 – Training at 34 — Is Zurdo Still in His Prime?

6:07 – The Julian Chula Relationship & Game Plan

9:46 – Zurdo’s Message to Benavidez & the Boxing World

10:10 – Ad Break

11:28 – Ward & RJJ Debate: Will Benavidez Carry His Weight at Cruiser?

13:36 – The Riddle Nobody Has Solved: Benavidez’s Unbeaten Blueprint

14:06 – RJJ’s Untold Story: Why He Refused to Spar Reggie Johnson in 1991

17:35 – Ward: Why He Kept His Distance from Fighters He Might Face

22:12 – Ward’s Full Breakdown of Benavidez vs. Zurdo

25:22 – Shoutout: Ayahna Gonzales & Combat U at Sacramento State

27:00 – Outro

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