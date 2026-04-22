‘I Can Knock Sam Eggington Out!’ 💥 | Conah Walker Day In The Life | Matchroom Boxing





Conah Walker has emerged as a real fan favourite since bursting onto the scene with an upset win over Cyrus Pattinson back in August 2023. The Wolf is currently on a remarkable winning run after finishing 2025 with knockout victories over Harry Scarff, Liam Taylor and Pat McCormack to become British Champion. Ahead of his first outing of 2026, we spent a full day with Conah to find out more about the man that has captured the hearts of the British boxing public. For his first challenge of the new year, Conah is stepping up in weight to fight fellow hard man Sam Eggington, in a fight that promises blood, guts and thunder.

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#matchroomboxing #WalkerEggington #DayintheLife

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