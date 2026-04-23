Quick Jabs | Jaime Munguía vs. Gonzalo Coria | 💥 KO (R3) — Munguía stays undefeated.
Munguía looks to break Coria early—Coria aims to survive and upset.
Jaime Munguía vs. Gonzalo Coria | November 19, 2022 | Arena Astros – Guadalajara, Mexico
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