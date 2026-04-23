Camp House | Jorge Chavez vs. Tito Sanchez | Undefeated vs. undefeated 🇲🇽🔥





In a super bantamweight attraction, undefeated rising contenders square off as Jorge Chavez and Jose “Tito” Sanchez step into the ring for a 10-round showdown that sets the winner up with a career-best victory on their path to a world title.

This undercard begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and will precede a first of its kind Mexico vs. Mexico duel between undefeated two-division world champion David “El Monstro” Benavidez and unified WBA and WBO Cruiserweight World Champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez in the main event.

Tickets for the live event are on sale now through www.AXS.com.

#goldenboypromotions #goldenboy #goldenboyfightnight #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2026 #boxinghighlights #watchondazn #fightnight #zurdoramirez #davidbenavidez #gbvspbc #chavezvssanchez #mexicovsmexico

Shop Golden Boy

https://bit.ly/3qFl98W

Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:

https://bit.ly/3s4shMw

Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:

https://bit.ly/45aPCL6

Like Golden Boy on Facebook:

https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl