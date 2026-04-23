Jesse Bam Rodriguez Vs Antonio Vargas Launch Press Conference | Matchroom Boxing
Eddie Hearn hosts the first press conference between pound-for-pound superstar Bam Rodriguez as he bids to become a three-weight World Champion up against WBA belt holder Antonio Vargas. The pair collide on Saturday June 13 in Glendale, Arizona.
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