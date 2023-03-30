"IT'S TIME FOR PEOPLE TO TAKE ME SERIOUSLY!" Jermaine Franklin trains hard for AJ fight





Ahead of his upcoming fight against Anthony Joshua, Jermaine Franklin reveals how hard he’s training, and shares the story of how boxing changed his life.

Watch Anthony Joshua v Jermaine Franklin live on DAZN, April 1

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube

Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Download the DAZN app now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN

DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#dazn #boxing #daznboxing