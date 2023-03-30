Home / Boxing Videos / "IT'S TIME FOR PEOPLE TO TAKE ME SERIOUSLY!" Jermaine Franklin trains hard for AJ fight

"IT'S TIME FOR PEOPLE TO TAKE ME SERIOUSLY!" Jermaine Franklin trains hard for AJ fight

DAZN Boxing 11 hours ago Boxing Videos



Ahead of his upcoming fight against Anthony Joshua, Jermaine Franklin reveals how hard he’s training, and shares the story of how boxing changed his life.

Watch Anthony Joshua v Jermaine Franklin live on DAZN, April 1

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Download the DAZN app now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#dazn #boxing #daznboxing

Tags

About DAZN Boxing

Check Also

Bellator 293: Prelims | Golm vs. James | BELLATOR MMA x SHOWTIME

Kick-off your #Bellator293 experience by watching the Prelims live! After, heavy handed top-ten ranked strikers …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved