Unbeaten George Liddard keeps knocking people out | Matchroom Boxing





Undefeated George Liddard is one of the hottest prospects in the middleweight division. The youngest ever British and Commonwealth Middleweight Champion, Liddard blasted veteran champ Kieron Conway out last time out.

Liddard, 13-0 with 8 knockouts since turning pro in November 2022, now faces challenger Tyler Denny, 21-3-3 (1), on Saturday, March 21, 2026.

***

#matchroomboxing #georgeliddard #eddiehearn

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.