Home / Boxing Videos / Unbeaten George Liddard keeps knocking people out | Matchroom Boxing

Unbeaten George Liddard keeps knocking people out | Matchroom Boxing

Matchroom Boxing 3 hours ago Boxing Videos



Undefeated George Liddard is one of the hottest prospects in the middleweight division. The youngest ever British and Commonwealth Middleweight Champion, Liddard blasted veteran champ Kieron Conway out last time out.

Liddard, 13-0 with 8 knockouts since turning pro in November 2022, now faces challenger Tyler Denny, 21-3-3 (1), on Saturday, March 21, 2026.

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