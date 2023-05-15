Usyk-Dubois goes to purse bid  – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association (WBA) ordered the called the Purse bid between heavyweight super champion Oleksandr Usyk and his mandatory challenger Daniel Dubois, which will take place on May 25 in Houston, Texas.

The bout is part of the pioneering body’s World Championship Reduction Plan and pits the super champion against the champion to define a single monarch in the category.

The Championships Committee sent the communication to the parties this Monday, May 15, with all the details of the bidding. The minimum amount to obtain the rights to the fight will be 1,000,000.00 while the distribution will be 75% for Usyk and 25% for Dubois.

The fight between Usyk and Dubois had been ordered since last December 12, but in the process a period of time was granted for Usyk to negotiate the unification fight with Tyson Fury; however, that fight could not be agreed due to differences between the teams.

Dubois suffered the knee injury in his most recent fight on December 3 against Kevin Larena. Despite winning the fight, he left the bout injured and with difficulty to walk.

The WBA sent a request for a health report to Dubois and his team, which was received on March 30. The report, signed by London-based physician James Witthicase, says Dubois is ready to do any physical activity, run, carry weight and feels no pain in his knee.

The deadline to negotiate expired last May 2, so the committee decided to send the fight to purse bid under all the statutes of the body.



