AND THE NEW: Doug Fischer on 'Gucci' Manny Flores! "Got that warrior spirit, but he's fun to watch!"





The pride of the Coachella Valley, Manuel “Gucci Manny” Flores (15-0, 11 KOs), will headline his first-ever Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN card on Thursday, June 8 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino. He will face Phoenix, Arizona’s Walter Santibanes (11-2, 2 KOs) in a 10-round bantamweight fight. Doors to the Special Events Center open at 5:00 p.m. PT, the first fight will begin at approximately 5:05 p.m. PT, and the worldwide DAZN broadcast begins at 6:00 p.m. PT / 9:00 p.m. ET.

