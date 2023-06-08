AND THE NEW: Doug Fischer on 'Gucci' Manny Flores! "Got that warrior spirit, but he's fun to watch!"

The pride of the Coachella Valley, Manuel “Gucci Manny” Flores (15-0, 11 KOs), will headline his first-ever Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN card on Thursday, June 8 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino. He will face Phoenix, Arizona’s Walter Santibanes (11-2, 2 KOs) in a 10-round bantamweight fight. Doors to the Special Events Center open at 5:00 p.m. PT, the first fight will begin at approximately 5:05 p.m. PT, and the worldwide DAZN broadcast begins at 6:00 p.m. PT / 9:00 p.m. ET.
Shop Golden Boy
https://tinyurl.com/4phdrzvj
#Goldenboypromotions #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2023 #boxinghighlights #WatchOnDAZN #GoldenBoyFightNight #FightNight #quickjabs #highlights #mannyflores #gucci #guccimanny #coachella #indio #coachellasfinest #boxeo #douglas #dougfischer #dougie #ringtv #ring #thering
Watch our fights LIVE and on-demand on DAZN:
https://www.dazn.com/en-US/home
Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:
Tweets by GoldenBoyBoxing
Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:
http://www.instagram.com/GoldenBoy
Like Golden Boy on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/GoldenBoy