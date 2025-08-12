Not much has changed since David Benavidez made his PBC debut in 2016 at the age of 19. He’s still a MONSTER from the opening bell. 👹 #BenavidezCobbs
Home / Boxing Videos / David Benavidez: Still a MONSTER In the Ring
Tags * Al Haymon Benavidez benavidez vs cobbs Boxing combat sports David David Benavidez monster PBC pbc debut Premier Boxing Champions Ring Ratings TKO
Check Also
When Tyson Fury turned up to his presser dressed as Batman 🦇🤣
► Subscribe to Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub ► Watch Sky Sports: https://bit.ly/BuySkySports ► Boxing full …