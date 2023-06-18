Home / Boxing Videos / Ginny Fuchs vs Indeya Rodriguez: Full Fight (Prograis-Zorrilla Undercard)

Capt’n Ginny Fuchs extends her unbeaten start to life as a professional beating Indeya Rodriguez in New Orleans on Saturday 17 June 2023.

