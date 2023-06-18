Home / Boxing Videos / Before The Bell: Prograis vs Zorrilla Undercard (Fuchs, Bazaldua, Aponte)

Before The Bell: Prograis vs Zorrilla Undercard (Fuchs, Bazaldua, Aponte)

There’s three fights on the Regis Prograis vs Danielito Zorrilla undercard in New Orleans:

1) Criztec Bazaldua vs Elroy Fruto
2) Aaron Aponte vs Xavier Madrid
3) Ginny Fuchs vs Indeya Rodriguez

