Carlos Adames vs. Julian Williams: Weigh-In | SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING

Watch the Weigh-in for #AdamesWilliams.

On Saturday, Carlos Adames defends his interim middleweight belt against former 154-pound unified champion Julian Williams. Plus, 154-pound contenders Erickson Lubin vs. Luis Arias and 115-pound champ Fernando Martinez vs. Jade Bornea.

#SHOSports #CarlosAdames #JulianWilliams #boxing #showtimeboxing

