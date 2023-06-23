Kambosos makes his comeback on July 22nd  – World Boxing Association

Former World Boxing Association (WBA) lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr. will face Maxi Hughes next Saturday, July 22 at the Firelake Arena in Shawnee, Kansas, United States.

The Australian of Greek descent has just signed a promotional agreement with Top Rank and this will be a very important fight for him. Kambosos is coming off two consecutive losses against Devin Haney and after a break he feels ready to make a big comeback.

His opponent will be the British Hughes, a 33-year-old veteran who comes in on a seven-fight winning streak and knows how to impose his style in the ring. The southpaw is in the most important fight of his career and wants to stay on the winning track.

Kambosos has a record of 20 wins, 2 losses and 10 knockouts, while Hughes has 26 wins, 5 losses, 2 draws and 5 knockouts.



