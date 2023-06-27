Crews Dezurn vs Marshall this Saturday in Manchester  – World Boxing Association

The undisputed super middleweight champion, Franchon Crews Dezurn, will defend her belts against Savannah Marshall this Saturday at the Manchester Arena, in England.

The owner of the World Boxing Association (WBA) belt and the WBC, IBF and WBO belts will travel to British soil to face the home fighter and defend her belts.

Crews Dezurn is 36 years old and in her most recent bout won of all four belts by defeating former WBA champion Elin Cederroos. Now she will have the opportunity to make her first appearance as the owner of all four crowns and the challenge will not be easy.

Marshall arrives with a double motivation. First of all, being at home, and also the need to recover from her recent loss against Claressa Shields in which she lost her middleweight championship. Now she will move up in class and wants to be crowned quickly and beat the American at this new weight.

The American has a record of 8 wins, 1 loss and 2 knockouts, while the British fighter has a record of 12 wins, 1 loss and 10 knockouts.



