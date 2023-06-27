Edgar Berlanga vs Jason Quigley: Fight Night (Behind The Scenes)





The Chosen One starts life under Matchroom with a convincing points win over Jason Quigley, dropping the tough Irishman four times in the process. We take you behind the scenes on fight night with unseen footage and exclusive angles from The Theater at Madison Square Garden on Saturday 24 June 2023. Also on the show picking up big wins – Reshat Mati, Joe Cusumano, Yankiel Riveria, Khalil Coe and more!

