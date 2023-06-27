Home / Boxing News / Niemann and Balla stood out in Oceania during the month of June  – World Boxing Association

The activity in Oceania by the World Boxing Association (WBA) regional body, had two great protagonists this June. Australians Mostyn Niemann and Qamil Balla captured regional belts in different bouts they held during the month. 

In Niemann’s case, he defeated Fijian Savenaca Naliva by knockout in one round to win the vacant Oceania cruiserweight belt in their fight on June 9 at the Dom Polski Centre in Adelaide, Australia. 

Balla stepped into the ring on June 16 to face Thailand’s Atchariya Wirojanasunobol for the WBA Oceania welterweight belt and won by technical knockout in the bout held at The Melbourne Pavolion in Flemington. 

WBA Oceania is working to increase its activity in this continent and contribute to the development of boxing in all its areas in these countries full of talent.



