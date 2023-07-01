Inside Dalton Smith's Dressing Room Post Maxwell Win (With Dad, Grandad & More!)

We hear from Dalton Smith plus his Grandad Brian and Dad Grant and other members of Team Smith backstage after Thunder’s successful British and Commonwealth Super Lightweight Title win over Sam Maxwell on Saturday 1 July 2023 #Shorts #SmithMaxwell
