2025 REWIND: Eubank vs. Benn Saga, AJ, Crawford vs. Canelo | The Fighter & The Writer: Episode 39

Chris Mannix and Sergio Mora take a look back at an epic 2025, reviewing the end of The Eubank Benn saga, Crawford’s career defining victory over Canelo, Anthony Joshua’s win over Jake Paul and Naoya Inoue’s incredible performance to end the year.

Watch episode 39 of The Fighter & The Writer now.

