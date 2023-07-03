Home / Boxing Videos / Claressa Shields UNIMPRESSED with Savannah Marshall ❌ | 'I'll KO her at super-middle!'

Claressa Shields is targeting a rematch with Savannah Marshall after being left “unimpressed” as the Brit beat Franchon Crews-Dezurn for the undisputed super-middleweight crown.

Video courtesy of @boxxerofficial

