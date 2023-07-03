Diego Pacheco Prepares For Mexico Headliner With Bro Federico On Undercard





Super Middleweight sensation Diego Pacheco (18-0, 15 KOs) headlines yet another Matchroom show this time in Monterrey, Mexico against Manuel Gallegos (19-1-1) We catchup with DP in his American training camp alongside younger Brother, Heavyweight hope Federico Pacheco Jr (3-0, 2 KOs) who shares a card for the first time as a professional this Friday!

