Ennis vs Villa OFFICIAL WEIGH-IN | #EnnisVilla

Watch the Jaron Ennis vs Roiman Villa official weigh-in LIVE at 1pm ET/10am PT.
On Saturday, July 8, 2023, undefeated rising star Jaron “Boots” Ennis defends his Interim IBF Welterweight Title against all-action contender Roiman Villa headlining action live on SHOWTIME on Saturday, July 8 in a Premier Boxing Champions event from Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ.
The SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING® telecast begins at 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT and will also feature rising Cuban sensation Yoelvis Gómez taking on middleweight contender Marquis Taylor in the 10-round co-main event, plus hard-hitting lightweight knockout artist Edwin De Los Santos faces former amateur superstar Joseph Adorno in the explosive 10-round telecast opener.
