EXPLAINED! Why has Oleksandr Usyk vacated his WBO heavyweight title?!





► Subscribe to Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub

► Watch Sky Sports: https://bit.ly/BuySkySports

Andy Scott explains why Oleksandr Usyk has vacated his WBO heavyweight title and why Fabio Wardley has been placed as the new heavyweight champion, as well as looking at what’s next for Usyk.

00:00 – Why has Usyk vacated the title?

01:50 – What a few weeks for Fabio Wardley

06:20 – What’s next for Usyk?

#boxingnews #usyk #boxing

► Boxing full fights & highlights: https://bit.ly/SkyBoxingHighlights

► The Gloves Are Off: https://bit.ly/SkyTheGlovesAreOff

► Toe2Toe: https://bit.ly/SkyToe2Toe

More from Sky Sports on YouTube:

► Sky Sports: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub

► Sky Sports Cricket: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket

► Sky Sports Darts: https://bit.ly/SubSkySportsDarts

► Sky Sports Football: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub

► Sky Sports F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1

► Sky Sports Golf: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

► Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

► Sky Sports Premier League: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsPL

► Sky Sports Retro: http://bit.ly/SkySportsRetroSub

► Sky Sports WSL: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsWSL

► Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/skysportsboxing

► Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/skysportsboxing/

► TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@skysportsboxing

► X: https://x.com/SkySportsBoxing

►Website: https://www.skysports.com

► To enquire about licensing Sky Sports content, you can find out more here: https://www.skysports.com/more-sports/news/31754/11434270/license-sky-sports-footage