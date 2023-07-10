The Time Is Now: Olympic Gold Medalist Andy Cruz Makes Pro Debut In Detroit





Cuban amateur sensation Andy Cruz gets going in the pro game this Saturday against former World Title challenger Juan Carlos Burgos in Detroit live on DAZN in support to Alycia Baumgardner’s main event.

We catchup with The Diamond ahead of his debut!

