Floyd Schofield showed his potential in San Antonio – World Boxing Association

Floyd Schofield had a last minute responsibility and that was to face the main event of this weekend’s Golden Boy event in San Antonio, Texas. After the cancellation of the Stanionis-Ortiz Jr. fight, Schofield had to assume the starring role to face Haskell Rhodes in defense of his World Boxing Association (WBA) International crown.

The lightweight prospect stepped into the ring and put on a dominant performance in which he knocked down his opponent three times and finished with a wide 100-87 unanimous decision from all three judges.

Schofield made another defense of his regional crown with another formidable performance and ratifies himself as one of the top prospects in the division today.

It was the 15th victory of the 20-year-old New Jersey native’s career. Rhodes, for his part, leaves his record at 28 wins, 5 setbacks, 1 draw and 13 knockouts.



