GOLDEN BOY FIGHT NIGHT-LIVE FROM MEXICO CITY, MX





Golden Boy Fight Night: Mexico Edition is back Saturday, July 15 with a spectacular main event featuring No. 3 WBC ranked Alan “Rey David” Picasso (24-0-1, 13 KOs) fighting in his hometown of Mexico City against Sabelo Ngebinyana (15-6-1, 11 KOs) of Cape Town, South Africa. The 10-round WBC Super Bantamweight Eliminator clash, presented in association with Zanfer Boxing, will be broadcast on Azteca TV in Mexico and worldwide on DAZN starting at 5:00 PM PT/6:00 PM CT.

Shop Golden Boy

https://tinyurl.com/4phdrzvj

#Goldenboypromotions #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2023 #boxinghighlights #WatchOnDAZN #GoldenBoyFightNight #FightNight #Mexico #Mexicanboxing

Watch our fights LIVE and on-demand on DAZN:

https://www.dazn.com/en-US/home

Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:

Tweets by GoldenBoyBoxing

Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:

http://www.instagram.com/GoldenBoy

Like Golden Boy on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/GoldenBoy