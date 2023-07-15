GOLDEN BOY FIGHT NIGHT-LIVE FROM MEXICO CITY, MX

Golden Boy Fight Night: Mexico Edition is back Saturday, July 15 with a spectacular main event featuring No. 3 WBC ranked Alan “Rey David” Picasso (24-0-1, 13 KOs) fighting in his hometown of Mexico City against Sabelo Ngebinyana (15-6-1, 11 KOs) of Cape Town, South Africa. The 10-round WBC Super Bantamweight Eliminator clash, presented in association with Zanfer Boxing, will be broadcast on Azteca TV in Mexico and worldwide on DAZN starting at 5:00 PM PT/6:00 PM CT.
