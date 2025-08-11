Albert Ramírez Crowned Interim Light Heavyweight Champion in Libya – World Boxing Association

Undefeated Venezuelan powerhouse Albert Ramírez (22-0, 19 KOs) delivered a statement performance Friday night, August 8, stopping British-New Zealander Jerome Pampellone (19-3, 12 KOs) via seventh-round TKO at the Martyrs of Benina Stadium in Benghazi, Libya. The bout headlined the international KO to Drugs card, and the victory earned Ramírez the WBA Interim World Light Heavyweight Title.

Hailing from El Vigía, Mérida State, Ramírez entered the ring with a spotless record and an 85% knockout ratio — a testament to the heavy artillery in his right hand. Known for his relentless pressure and fight-ending power, he had already scored two stoppage wins earlier in 2025, including a knockout of Marko Calic in Canada. His performance in Libya was yet another leap forward in his evolution as a top-tier contender.

The fight opened with two cautious rounds, both men probing for range and rhythm. By the fourth, Ramírez shifted gears, digging to the body and tagging Pampellone upstairs. In round six, a thunderous right hand shook the Brit, though he managed to stay upright. The seventh was all Ramírez — a barrage of unanswered shots forced the referee to step in and wave it off.

Pampellone, London-born and based in New Zealand, came in having dropped two of his last three. Battle-tested against names like Blake Caparello and Plaisakda Boonmalert, he brought grit and determination to Libya but couldn’t withstand the sustained onslaught.

With this victory, Ramírez cements himself as one of the division’s key players. Dmitry Bivol currently holds the WBA Super title, while David Benavidez owns the Regular belt, and Ramírez sits at No. 3 in the rankings. The road to the undisputed crown is now wide open for the Venezuelan.

The KO to Drugs program — a flagship initiative of the WBA — aims to bring world-class boxing to new regions while promoting values of inclusion and social development. For the second time, Libya played host to the event, and the crowd in Benghazi witnessed a dominant performance that could soon propel Albert Ramírez into the sport’s biggest spotlight.