Alycia Baumgardner vs Christina Linardatou 2: Fight Night (Behind The Scenes)

It’s redemption in Detroit as Alycia Baumgardner overturned her sole career defeat to Christina Linardatou five years on. The Bomb put on a display at the Masonic Temple to retain her Undisputed Super Featherweight Championship in our main event. Also on the card, Andy Cruz made a dazzling professional debut against Juan Carlos Burgos, Jermaine Franklin back to winning ways over Issac Munoz and more!

