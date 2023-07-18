Jesus Escalera wins Fedebol title in Colombia  – World Boxing Association

The experienced Puerto Rican boxer, Jesus ¨Tito¨ Escalera, won the World Boxing Association (WBA) Fedebol heavyweight title on Saturday, July 15, at the Centro Comercial, La Estación, in the city of Cali, Colombia.

Escalera (15-0 / 15 KO) in the stellar fight of the event, defeated by knockout in the first minute of the second round the local Deivis Casseres (29-18-2), who got his second loss this year.

The 43 year old Central American, after several titles at national level, obtains his first international title in professional boxing.

Tito accumulates a knockout power of an impressive 100%, which means that he has finished all his fights by the fast track. The last five have not gone past the fourth round.

Finally, the Puerto Rican boxer plans to continue to be active in the ring, and said he wants to start fighting with the best in the division. It is worth remembering that he could return to action in August.



