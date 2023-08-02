"Warrington Won't Rush Forward When He Feels The Power" – Leigh Wood





WBA World Featherweight Champion Leigh Wood admits this could be his last fight at Featherweight as Josh Warrington is up next on October 7 in Sheffield, live on DAZN. The new Sherriff of Nottingham opens up on the clash and why a move to 126lbs could happen sooner rather than later…

#WoodWarrington #Boxing

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

ⓘ About Matchroom Boxing 📜

Promoted by Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Boxing promote events around the globe in locations including UK, USA, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Australia and further afield.

Our fighter roster includes Anthony Joshua, Canelo Alvarez, Katie Taylor, Dmitry Bivol, Conor Benn, Callum Smith, Leigh Wood, Josh Warrington, Ebanie Bridges and many more.

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.